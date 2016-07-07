We have developed these INTERACTIVE DIGITAL templates to engage students either in the classroom or at home using a 1:1 device environment. This original product is provided through web-based Google file sharing, contained on the Internet 'cloud' and allows you and your students to access, edit, and print files from any computer or device. Students work on their template directly in the file on their device or computer. This product will also work with Microsoft OneDrive (instructions included!)
These Introduction to Earth Science Vocabulary exercises are a great way to incorporate science vocabulary and give students vocabulary practice in your science class. Included in this product are 4 vocabulary exercises and one writing prompt covering the Introduction to Earth Science. These exercises are very flexible as they will work for any level student from English Learner - EL - to more advanced students. If you like this product please check back soon as we will be posting more in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns about any part of one of our products please let us know and we will be happy to work with you.
Here are the terms covered in this product:
geology - oceanography - meteorology - astronomy - observation - hypothesis - dependent variable - independent variable - theory
You can use these templates in their entirety, or “pick and choose” the exercises you wish to use and tailor it to your students’ needs.
Answer keys provided where applicable.
The Teacher Team
Copyright 2016 The Teacher TeamTM
All Rights Reserved by Author
Permission to copy for single classroom use only
Electronic distribution limited to single classroom use only.
Not for public display. Please contact us with any questions, ideas, or concerns. Our email address is theteacherteam@gmail.com
DISCLAIMER: These materials were prepared by The Teacher Team and have neither been developed, reviewed, nor endorsed by Google.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 7, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Elementary science / Earth and space
- English language arts / Non-fiction
- English language arts / Research and essay skills
- Geography / Geomorphic processes and landforms
- Geography / Geomorphic processes and landforms / Coasts
- Geography / Geomorphic processes and landforms / Geology
- Geography / Geomorphic processes and landforms / Glaciation
- Geography / Geomorphic processes and landforms / Mountains
- Geography / Geomorphic processes and landforms / Other landforms and processes
- Geography / Geomorphic processes and landforms / Rivers
Other resources by this author
Science Root Word Vocabulary Assignment
- (1)
- $2.00
Cardiovascular System The Effects of Exercise Lab Activity
- (1)
- $3.00
Google Interactive Digital! Circulatory System Report
- (1)
- $5.99
Popular paid resources
Bumper Year 2 SATs Comprehension Revision Pack
- 19 Resources
- $18.30
Scientific Information Text Writing - Earth and Space
- (0)
- $3.52
FOOD
- 7 Resources
- $14.07
New resources
Space: Medium Term Plans
- (1)
- $4.23
Moon landing recount sentence sequencing with openers
- (1)
- FREE
Topic planning 'Destination Outer Space'
- (120)
- FREE
Updated resources
WORLD WATER DAY!(INTERACTIVE NOTEBOOK ACTIVITY) FREE
- (0)
- FREE
Year 2 Space Comprehension - Do aliens exist? - Science Week
- (1)
- $4.23
Year 2 Living in Space Comprehension - Science Week
- (1)
- $4.23