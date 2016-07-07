We have developed this INTERACTIVE DIGITAL report template to engage students either in the classroom or at home using a 1:1 device environment. This original product is provided through web-based Google file sharing, contained on the Internet 'cloud' and allows you and your students to access, edit, and print files from any computer or device. Students work on their report template directly in the file on their device or computer. This product will also work with Microsoft OneDrive (instructions included!)
Templates are included to create, develop, write, edit, present, and assess your students’ Volcano Report. This report (or performance task) is also designed to not only to learn and explain the new information, but answer some higher level thinking questions (Common Core Essential Questions) to apply the knowledge they have learned. Students will do all of their research via the Internet and print media (this is not included in this product). Our product is designed to assess and show what your students have learned and share it with you, their parents, and perhaps the class if you’d like them to present it.
A simple rubric and student checklist is included.
You can use this report template in its entirety, or “pick and choose” the slides you wish to use and tailor it to your students’ needs.
