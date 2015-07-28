Grade 2 - What Time Is It (The 12-Hour System)

A set of 12-hour system time flashcards to help your pupils to be aware of the time of the day, the difference between morning, afternoon and evening. You may start the lesson by teaching the hour and minute hands followed by asking what activities they do at certain times of the day. Great to use for beginners, speaker of English as second or other language and children with special needs. Laminate for longer use.

