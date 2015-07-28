Grade 2 - What Time Is It (The 12-Hour System)

Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 1 times
Viewed 9 times
A set of 12-hour system time flashcards to help your pupils to be aware of the time of the day, the difference between morning, afternoon and evening. You may start the lesson by teaching the hour and minute hands followed by asking what activities they do at certain times of the day. Great to use for beginners, speaker of English as second or other language and children with special needs. Laminate for longer use.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 1 times
Viewed 9 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 28, 2015
Updated: Aug 19, 2015
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
jinkydabon
Ks2 Rounding Off Decimals to Tenth and Hundredth
Rounding and estimating are important parts of mathematics and a very handy tool for everyday life. Rounding can make sums easy. By rounding off, y...
- (7)
- FREE
jinkydabon
KS2 Introduction to Volume of Cuboid Part II
A simple clear explanation on how identify the length, height and breadth of a cuboid and how to find its volume. As a primary teacher, I usually c...
- (8)
- FREE
TES PICKS
jinkydabon
Year 6 - Circumference of Circles
Worksheet about calculating circumference of circles. Good to use as a controlled practice in the classroom or as homework.
- (6)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
ambowers2
2017 KS2 SATs Revision Ultimate 3-in-1 Maths Organiser
2018 VERSION NOW AVAILABLE HERE! (copy and paste link) https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/new-2018-ks2-sats-revision-ultimate-3-in-1-maths-organ...
- (23)
- $23.95
TES PICKS
kmbheck
Cash for questions revision activity
Recommended by TES. There are 4 sets of questions (Number, Algebra, Shape, Data) which are mainly A and A* (with some lower grade questions from to...
- (16)
- $1.41
BUNDLE
WiseHerb
Mock exam bundle
three resources from my selection to replicate a city and guilds style exam - aimed at level 2 functional skills students
- 3 Resources
- $8.45
New resources
dcn33
Interest Exam Questions
A booklet containing past GCSE exam questions to practice calculating interest. Aimed at higher ability students. Mark scheme included.
- (1)
- FREE
whistleandsums
KS3 KS4 Christmas Theme Maths relay
Inspired by aap03102 and his excellent relays https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/maths-relay-races-problem-solving-puzzles-6064073 I created thi...
- (1)
- FREE
lordturner
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
Pupils choose one of 9 questions in a fun and easy to tailor to a topic, interactive PowerPoint presentation. Quick, easy, fun and effective way to...
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
biggles1230
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
Rainforest Themed Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems. 31 slide Powerpoint including 30 extended response word problems, which include the foll...
- (0)
- $4.23
Maths4Everyone
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
Four quick starters (or plenaries) to help revision for GCSE. All questions within a set have similar starting information, but ask different thing...
- (5)
- FREE
awrigley
Mathonym generator
Mathonyms are a great way of ‘writing your name in maths’. Here is a link to the mathonym generator that I developed along with one of my students ...
- (0)
- FREE