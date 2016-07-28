Graphing bundle is a discounted bundle of my 3 graphing notes & practice products.
This bundle includes:
Bar Graph Notes & Practice
- Bar Graph Notes + Answer Key
- Five practice bar graphs (varying difficulties).
Line Graph Notes & Practice
- Line Graph Notes + Answer Key
- Five practice line graphs (varying difficulties)
Circle Graph Notes & Practice
- Circle Graph Notes + Answer Key
- Two "Calculating Percentages" practice problems
- Four circle graph practice problems
- One blank circle graphs that can be filled in with any data or numbers.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
