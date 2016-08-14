The Great Depression - Honors Powerpoint and Apple's Keynote files with Lecture notes and video links to Youtube. I have used this with A.P., Honors, and regular classes. Included is an 18 question Quiz/Test that covers everything from the notes. For the entire unit, including these powerpoints, warm-ups, additional worksheets, assessment, project and lesson plans, go to Great Depression: Complete Unit. There are three slideshows(13 slides total) covering:
Stock Market Crash
Underlying Causes
Effects of the Crash
Poverty and unemployment
Dust Bowl
Societal Strains
Hoover’s strategy
Hawley-Smoot Tariff
Bonus Army
Election of 1932 - Hoover v FDR
Presentations uses primary source documents/photos for student analysis.
More on the way! "Follow me" to be the first to know about new products and free stuff. Find me on Pinterest at Teaching History or U.S. History Store. And follow Teaching History on Facebook.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 14, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Renaissance and Reformation Unit - PPTs, Worksheets, Lesson Plans+Test
- (1)
- $13.95
Indus Valley/Harappa Civilization Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Shang and Zhou Dynasties Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Nazi Propaganda
- (16)
- $2.82
Paper 2 OCR revision. History B Modern world
- (10)
- $5.06
OCR paper 2 Britain 1890-1918. Paper 2. History B Modern World History
- (8)
- $5.06
New resources
Edexcel 9-1 GCSE - Weimar and Nazi Germany Revision Guide
- (2)
- $14.09
Timeline for the Socialist revolution - 'Spartacus Revolt' - Germany 1918-1919
- (1)
- FREE
iGCSE Germany (1919-1943) Depth Study Powerpoint
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
U.S. History: Examining Both Sides of the Scopes "Monkey" Trial Activity
- (0)
- $2.00
Anne Frank Bundle
- 8 Resources
- $19.72
Adolf Hitler Crossword
- (0)
- $4.23