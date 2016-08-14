The Great Depression - Honors Powerpoint and Apple's Keynote files with Lecture notes and video links to Youtube. I have used this with A.P., Honors, and regular classes. Included is an 18 question Quiz/Test that covers everything from the notes. For the entire unit, including these powerpoints, warm-ups, additional worksheets, assessment, project and lesson plans, go to Great Depression: Complete Unit. There are three slideshows(13 slides total) covering:

Stock Market Crash
Underlying Causes
Effects of the Crash
Poverty and unemployment
Dust Bowl
Societal Strains
Hoover’s strategy
Hawley-Smoot Tariff
Bonus Army
Election of 1932 - Hoover v FDR

Presentations uses primary source documents/photos for student analysis.

More on the way! "Follow me" to be the first to know about new products and free stuff. Find me on Pinterest at Teaching History or U.S. History Store. And follow Teaching History on Facebook.

$3.99

Buy nowSave for later
  • 01-Cover.png
  • 02.-.png
  • 03-Quiz.png
  • 04.-.png
  • Depression-Notes.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 14, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 151 KB

01-Cover

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 154 KB

02.-

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 107 KB

03-Quiz

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades