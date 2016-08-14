The Great Depression - Honors Powerpoint and Apple's Keynote files with Lecture notes and video links to Youtube. I have used this with A.P., Honors, and regular classes. Included is an 18 question Quiz/Test that covers everything from the notes. For the entire unit, including these powerpoints, warm-ups, additional worksheets, assessment, project and lesson plans, go to Great Depression: Complete Unit. There are three slideshows(13 slides total) covering:



Stock Market Crash

Underlying Causes

Effects of the Crash

Poverty and unemployment

Dust Bowl

Societal Strains

Hoover’s strategy

Hawley-Smoot Tariff

Bonus Army

Election of 1932 - Hoover v FDR



Presentations uses primary source documents/photos for student analysis.



