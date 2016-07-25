Great Depression Unit: This short 4-6 day unit includes Great Depression PowerPoints, primary source readings, crossword puzzle review, Kahoot! review game and an assessment that is completely editable, all linked together by daily lesson plans. You just copy/paste into your lesson plans. Each lesson begins with a warm-up, and continues with PowerPoint notes, primary source activity or political cartoon and an exit ticket. I have used this for Honors and regular classes. PowerPoint s and Apple's Keynote files include Lecture notes and embedded video clip links to Youtube.
Topics include:
- Stock Market Crash
- Underlying Causes
- Effects of the Crash
- Poverty and unemployment
- Dust Bowl
- Societal Strains
- Hoover’s strategy
- Hawley-Smoot Tariff
- Bonus Army
- Election of 1932 - Hoover v FDR
This Unit Includes:
• Daily Lesson Plans - Copy/Paste into yours!
• Warmup and Exit Tickets PowerPoints
• includes Great Depression PowerPoints,
• Depression Political Cartoon Analysis
• Dust Bowl Survivor Primary Source Exercise
• FDR Inaugural Adress 1933 Primary Source Exercise
• Depression Crossword Review
• Online Review Kahoot! Game - Students use their phones!
• Editable Assessment/Test
More to come. Find me on Pinterest! And follow Teaching Psychology on Facebook and Teaching History on Facebook!
File under: Great Depression Lesson Plans
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Renaissance and Reformation Unit - PPTs, Worksheets, Lesson Plans+Test
- (1)
- $13.95
Indus Valley/Harappa Civilization Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Shang and Zhou Dynasties Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
History timeline for display - easily adapted
- (118)
- $5.49
Conditions in the Trenches
- (42)
- $2.11
Recruitment WW1
- (40)
- $2.82
New resources
TEENAGE TOMMIES
- (1)
- FREE
WW1 - The Christmas Truce - Low ability
- (1)
- $5.63
MARIE CURIE - A FEMALE SCIENTIFIC PIONEER
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
U.S. History: Examining Both Sides of the Scopes "Monkey" Trial Activity
- (0)
- $2.00
Edexcel GCSE 9-1 Superpower relations and the Cold War, 1941-91: Unit 2 Revision Guide and Workbook
- (0)
- $7.03
William Shakespeare Bundle
- 9 Resources
- $39.44