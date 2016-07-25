Great Depression Unit: This short 4-6 day unit includes Great Depression PowerPoints, primary source readings, crossword puzzle review, Kahoot! review game and an assessment that is completely editable, all linked together by daily lesson plans. You just copy/paste into your lesson plans. Each lesson begins with a warm-up, and continues with PowerPoint notes, primary source activity or political cartoon and an exit ticket. I have used this for Honors and regular classes. PowerPoint s and Apple's Keynote files include Lecture notes and embedded video clip links to Youtube.

Topics include:
- Stock Market Crash
- Underlying Causes
- Effects of the Crash
- Poverty and unemployment
- Dust Bowl
- Societal Strains
- Hoover’s strategy
- Hawley-Smoot Tariff
- Bonus Army
- Election of 1932 - Hoover v FDR

This Unit Includes:

• Daily Lesson Plans - Copy/Paste into yours!

• Warmup and Exit Tickets PowerPoints

• includes Great Depression PowerPoints,

• Depression Political Cartoon Analysis

• Dust Bowl Survivor Primary Source Exercise

• FDR Inaugural Adress 1933 Primary Source Exercise

• Depression Crossword Review

• Online Review Kahoot! Game - Students use their phones!

• Editable Assessment/Test

Created: Jul 25, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

