This fun Greek Gods Small Group Activity helps students remember, practice and apply their knowledge of 11 Greek gods and goddess by presenting scenarios to the class.
Save some money by getting this product along with the entire unit. Go to Ancient Greece Unit Bundle .
Gods and Goddess Covered
Zeus
Hera
Apollo
Artemis
Athena
Dionysus
Poseidon
Aphrodite
Demeter
Hermes
Hades
Related:
• Ancient Greece PowerPoints
• Alexander the Great Primary Source Worksheet
• Ancient Greece Video Questions - Youtube Video Link Included
• Ancient Greek Olympics Activity
• Aristotle's Primary Source Worksheet
• Ancient Greece Crossword Puzzle Review
• Ancient Greece Unit Bundled
• Ancient Rome Unit - PPTs, Worksheets, Lesson Plans+Test
More stuff on the way! Follow me to be the first to know about new products! Also, follow me on Pinterest
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Renaissance and Reformation Unit - PPTs, Worksheets, Lesson Plans+Test
- (1)
- $13.95
Indus Valley/Harappa Civilization Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Shang and Zhou Dynasties Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Official Greek Mythology Top Trumps
- (0)
- $4.23
Herodotus Book 7 Comprehension Booklet
- (0)
- $7.04
Found Treasures: Ancient Greece & Rome ClipArt-50 Pc! Restored Public Domain.
- (0)
- $6.00
New resources
Designing Greek Monuments in 3D
- (1)
- FREE
Ancient Greece Title Pages for Display
- (1)
- $2.82
Ancient Greece Bundle
- 10 Resources
- $7.03
Updated resources
Official Greek Mythology Top Trumps
- (0)
- $4.23
Herodotus Book 7 Comprehension Booklet
- (0)
- $7.04
Narrative Writing Activity: 100 vocabulary words about Greek Gods
- (0)
- FREE