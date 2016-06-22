I constantly change my lesson plan format for my guided reading groups. I'll make something but wish it included something else so then I'll make that. In this pack is all of those forms and more!
Front of Running Record Form
Back of form with more focus on fiction
Back of form with prompting questions for both fiction/non-fiction
Strategy posters for decoding skills
Anecdotal note form
3 Group planning templates with Student #s
3 Group planning template with Student Names
3 Group/Conferences planning template with Student #s
3 Group/Conferences planning template with Student names
4 Group/Writing Group planning template with Student #s
4 Group/Writing Group planning template with Student Names
Guided Reading Lesson plan A-I template
Guided Reading Lesson plan J and up template
A different Guided Reading Lesson plan A-I template
A different Guided Reading Lesson plan J and Up template
Examples of the Guided Reading templates in use
If you have any questions, please ask! Thanks!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
MindUp Mindful Learning Unit I- Getting Focused Printables & Student Responses
- (0)
- $3.00
Guided Reading Lesson Templates and Running Record Forms!
- (0)
- $5.00
MindUp Mindful Learning Unit II- Sharpening Your Senses Printables & Responses
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Phonics Screening Check 30 page Revision
- (29)
- $7.04
Pirates Ahoy! Writing and Literacy Tasks
- (19)
- $2.82
Spring and Easter Poetry Lesson : Acrostic and Free Verse
- (15)
- $1.41
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Amazing Adjectives Literacy/ English display wall poster
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Magna Carta Bundle
- 7 Resources
- $19.72
The Titanic Bundle
- 15 Resources
- $36.63
Pearl Harbor Attack Bundle
- 13 Resources
- $36.63