I constantly change my lesson plan format for my guided reading groups. I'll make something but wish it included something else so then I'll make that. In this pack is all of those forms and more!

Front of Running Record Form

Back of form with more focus on fiction

Back of form with prompting questions for both fiction/non-fiction

Strategy posters for decoding skills

Anecdotal note form

3 Group planning templates with Student #s

3 Group planning template with Student Names

3 Group/Conferences planning template with Student #s

3 Group/Conferences planning template with Student names

4 Group/Writing Group planning template with Student #s

4 Group/Writing Group planning template with Student Names

Guided Reading Lesson plan A-I template

Guided Reading Lesson plan J and up template

A different Guided Reading Lesson plan A-I template

A different Guided Reading Lesson plan J and Up template

Examples of the Guided Reading templates in use



If you have any questions, please ask! Thanks!