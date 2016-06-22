I constantly change my lesson plan format for my guided reading groups. I'll make something but wish it included something else so then I'll make that. In this pack is all of those forms and more!
Front of Running Record Form
Back of form with more focus on fiction
Back of form with prompting questions for both fiction/non-fiction
Strategy posters for decoding skills
Anecdotal note form
3 Group planning templates with Student #s
3 Group planning template with Student Names
3 Group/Conferences planning template with Student #s
3 Group/Conferences planning template with Student names
4 Group/Writing Group planning template with Student #s
4 Group/Writing Group planning template with Student Names
Guided Reading Lesson plan A-I template
Guided Reading Lesson plan J and up template
A different Guided Reading Lesson plan A-I template
A different Guided Reading Lesson plan J and Up template
Examples of the Guided Reading templates in use

If you have any questions, please ask! Thanks!

