This book study is meant to be used with What was the Great Depression? By Janet B. Pascal. The pages of your choice can be copied and stapled together. We also 3-hole punch the packet to be stored in the students’ 3-ringed binders.
The main idea page can be used for any chapter and can also be used for more than one chapter.
We partner our students to share a book and work together to complete the activities. You can also use this product as a literacy center. It would also work great as an independent project to challenge your higher students, or in a guided reading group.
***********************************************************
What’s Included:
Common Core Standards
Answer keys
Student activity for each chapter
Student centered questions to activate background knowledge
Main Idea/Details: You can decide to use the main idea/detail paper for several chapters as you please since this activity is open ended.
Cause/Effect
Summarizing
Haiku/Cinquain Poem: Teacher directions, student starter activity, draft page
Vocabulary Activity, also page with page numbers listed for differentiation
Fill in a table
Primary Source Activity
Time Line
Writing- Critical Thinking
Black and White Cover page for student booklet
Activities with frames and without frames
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
McGraw Hill Wonders 3rd Grade: Units 1,2,3,4,5,6 Differentiated Cubing/Flipbook Activity
- (0)
- $4.00
McGraw Hill Wonders 3rd Grade Unit 1 Print and Teach Leveled Readers
- (0)
- $4.49
McGraw Hill Wonders 4th Grade Unit 1 Print and Teach Leveled Readers
- (0)
- $4.49
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
Phonics Screening Check 30 page Revision
- (29)
- $7.04
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
Vocabulary: Colour Words Posters Labels Playdough Mats
- (0)
- $4.23