This unit is meant to be used with the book Who Was Roberto Clemente? by James Buckley Jr.. It is part of a series of books published by Grosset and Dunlap a division of Penguin Group Inc. The students love these books as they are simple but filled with tons of information and fascinating facts about different people in past history and current. We will be writing more activity guides for other books in this series so please follow us to be updated on when these units become available.



We purchase enough copies so students are paired with literacy partners and can read the chapters and work on the activity pages together. This can also be used as a guided reading group or independent project. Besides a page with comprehension questions for each chapter (and answer sheets), this unit includes additional optional pages: a compare/contrast, main idea/details, timeline, newspaper writing activity, noting facts, a trading card activity, a ‘who do you admire’ writing, and notable accomplishments of Roberto Clemente.



You can decide to use the main idea/detail paper for several chapters as you please since this sheet is an open ended one. If you want students to summarize the chapter or even one of the “special informational pages” in the book (Spring Training, Baseball Cards) they can fill out the main idea/detail page and then use another sheet to write the paragraph.