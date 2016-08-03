Halloween: This Halloween and Space Science PowerPoint: Many Trick or Treat on Halloween, some even know the history; but few know the connection between the history of Halloween and the star cluster: The Pleiades.



This Halloween PowerPoint gives astronomical information about the star cluster and the greek mythologies surrounding the Pleiades, otherwise known as the Seven Sisters. It then describes the origin of Halloween with the role of the Pleiades.



Important: Open the PPT as Read-Only to view it with the Halloween Font



This Halloween PowerPoint contains 15 slides, with the following Titles:



♦ The Pleiades: Star Cluster

♦ The Pleiades: Taurus

♦ The Pleiades: Greek Mythology (2 slides)

♦ How to Find the Pleides in the Night Sky

♦ Which has a closer tie to Halloween: Full Moon or the Pleiades?

♦ Dates when the Full Moon will be Out During Halloween

♦ Dates when the Pleiades will be out During Halloween

♦ Pleiades in the October Sky

♦ Samhain - The End of the harvest

♦ Samhain - The Dead and the living

♦ Samhain - Ceremonies

♦ The Pleiades During Samhain (2 slides)