This Halloween Horror Short Story Unit includes the full text of 2 classic and creepy short stories that students will enjoy during the Halloween season: Masque of the Red Death and The Monkey's Paw. Learn about each packet in the descriptions below:



MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH



These short story lesson plans use Masque of the Red Death as the platform for developing student skills in literary analysis writing. Multiple activities provide guided instruction on how to write a literary analysis paragraph, with detailed lessons that teach students the fundamental literary elements of characterization and narrative setting. Each lesson provides systematic, facilitated writing exercises that address each element of analysis writing: analyzing a prompt, writing statements, deeply analyzing a text, using evidence, writing commentary and explanation, and writing conclusions. Unique acronyms help students remember how to approach each part of an essay. Each lesson includes PPT lectures, student notes, guided practice, and individual practice.



THE MONKEY'S PAW



These short story lesson plans use The Monkey's Paw as the platform for developing student skills in literary analysis writing. Multiple activities provide guided instruction on how to write a literary analysis paragraph, with detailed lessons that teach students the fundamental literary elements of foreshadowing and irony. Each lesson provides systematic, facilitated writing exercises that address each element of analysis writing: analyzing a prompt, writing statements, deeply analyzing a text, using evidence, writing commentary and explanation, and writing conclusions. Unique acronyms help students remember how to approach each part of an essay. Each lesson includes PPT lectures, student notes, guided practice, and individual practice. To learn more about the unit, look at the detailed preview.



This resource includes:

PPT Lectures

Literary Element Student Notes

Body Paragraph Literary Analysis Writing Exercises

Introduction Paragraph Exercises

Conclusion Paragraphs

Graphic Organizers

Sample Paragraphs

Literary Analysis Annotation Guidelines PPT and Notes.

Three different options for chapter organizer worksheets

Full Text and Analysis Questions for "Masque of the Red Death"

Full Text and Analysis Questions for "The Monkey's Paw"