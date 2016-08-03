Hammurabi’s Code Primary Source Analysis teaches students about the culture of Babylon and it’s law code justice system through primary source document analysis. This short activity focuses on the treatment of women, the value of property, punishment today and the “eye for an eye” form of justice. This can be used in class or as homework as it’s a completely stand alone assignment.
Save some money by getting this with the entire unit. Go to Ancient River Valley Civilizations Entire Unit Bundled.
More stuff on the way! Follow me to be the first to know about new products! Also, follow me on Pinterest here!
File under: Code of Hammurabi
Babylon
Babylonia
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Renaissance and Reformation Unit - PPTs, Worksheets, Lesson Plans+Test
- (1)
- $13.95
Indus Valley/Harappa Civilization Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Shang and Zhou Dynasties Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Roman Villa
- (35)
- $2.82
History timeline for display - easily adapted
- (118)
- $5.49
Olympics games- ancient to modern
- (20)
- $2.11
New resources
Hug a Bear Day - Assembly or Class Presentation
- (1)
- $7.03
Roman Numerals Bingo Cards
- (1)
- FREE
Ancient Egypt/Rome Numeracy Starter
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Ancient Greece Art and Architecture Station Activities for Ancient Greece Unit
- (0)
- $5.50
AQA History GCSE booklet
- (0)
- $4.23
Cleopatra ESCAPE ROOM: Ancient Egypt -Shakespeare -Julius Caesar -Marc Antony
- (0)
- $6.25