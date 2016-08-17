With this biographical reading passage, students will learn about the first female Pharaoh of Ancient Egypt. There is a Did You Know? section, comprehension questions and a teacher page with extensions and links.



This resource is part of my new series, "Let's Meet..." famous people in ancient history. More titles are being added later in the week.



Check out this resource in the "Let's Meet..." series:

Hammurabi: Have students learn about Hammurabi, the important lawmaker of ancient times with this reading passage. Additional, there are several Did You Know? facts and comprehension questions. The teacher page gives additional links and the key. This could be used as a homework assignment, enrichment or as a bell ringer activity during a study on the area of Mesopotamia.Hammurabi, A Reading Passage



Other resources on this topic:

1. Kids love mummies. Great for Halloween time(or for a unit of study on ancient Egypt) Learn all about mummies of the world. Included: Bog Mummies, Otzi, Chinchorro Mummies, Taklamakan Desert Mummies, Egyptian Mummies and more. 12 informative text questions/comprehension questions/extension activities, key, fun facts.MUMMIES, A Webquest!



2. Play on King Tut(Lots of information on mummies and the most famous mummy of all!) Wrapping with a Mummy: King Tut, a Reader's Theater Script



3. Review activity: Mystery Message solved using key vocabulary words about Egypt: Egyptian Secret Message Review Activity



4. Covering ancient Egypt? I taught ancient Egypt for 32 years and would love to share some my notes, activities and resources I used with my students. There is also a 9 question web quest. Let's Learn about Egypt!