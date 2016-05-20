Heredity and Genetics Interactive Notebook

The Genetics and Heredity Interactive Notebook Section has a lot
(79 PAGES) to offer! Before using Interactive Science Notebooks, students got lost in writing and not comprehending the science. The INBs allow the students to keep a neat, interactive, functional, and yes; a fun notebook.
- 24 Flip-Fold Vocabulary words & definitions
- DNA Structure Explained
- Base Pairs (Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, Thymine)
- Understanding Chromosomes
- Understanding Genes
- Understanding RNA
- Location of Ribosomes & Nucleus Foldable
- Dynamics of mRNA – tRNA – Ribomes
- Concept Mapping the Dynamics of DNA
- Punnett Square
- X35 Study Buddy Cards (Answer key included)

DUE TO THE USE OF GREGOR MENDEL and HIS PEA PLANT EXPERIMENT AS THE FOCUS, I HAVE ALSO INCLUDED "THE SCIENTIFIC METHOD" INB.

This INB uses the example of Gregor Mendel’s famous pea plant experiment as a model of the Scientific Method.
- 32 Flip-Fold Vocabulary words & definitions
o Steps of The Scientific Method
o Metric Prefixes
o SI Units
• Unlike other Interactive Notebooks, this INB has typed definitions.
• This is important for students (Modifications & 504) who require written copies of Notes.
- Scientific Method Concept Map
- Scientific Tools of the Trade Cut & Paste
- Constructing Knowledge Notes
- Starts with a Question Notes
- Hypothesis Fill in the Blank Follow Along
- Making a Plan
- Materials List
- Observations & Data
- Analyzing Data
- Quick Lab/Analyzing Data/Calculating Mean
- Understanding Scientific Notation
- Notation Foldable
- Conclusions
- Multiple Choice Questions
- Using Models
- Using Graphs BCR
- Bar Graph Cut & Paste
- Developing a Graph Foldable
- Answer Keys

  • Heredity-Interactive-Notebook.pdf

