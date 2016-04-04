$2.13
$2.50);
(15% off)
PowerPoint presentation; activities and task sheets on the Titanic disaster of April 14-15 1912.
• Sections:
• Construction
• White Star Line
• Captain Smith
• Maiden voyage
• On board
• Titanic quiz: 1
• A Night to Remember
• Third Class Life on the Titanic
• Titanic facts
• Titanic Now
• Timeline
• Titanic quiz: 2
• Who was to blame?
• Titanic: Impact
• Titanic: Truth or myth?
Learning outcomes:
• Identify the main reasons why the Titanic sank.
• Analyse the main reasons why the Titanic sank.
• Evaluate which reason was the most important in causing the Titanic to sink.
• Identify reasons why so many people died on the Titanic
• Analyse the most important cause of people losing their lives on the Titanic.
• Evaluate the main reason so many people died on the Titanic.
Tasks:
Task 1: In a group, discuss and decide who was responsible for Titanic sinking.
Task 1/2: Take part in a quiz about Titanic.
Task 3: Answer a question about Titanic
Task 4: Write a news story reporting the sinking of Titanic.
$2.13
$2.50);
(15% off)
About this resource
Info
Created: Apr 4, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
No Smoking Day 2018
- (0)
- 15% off$2.82$2.39
World Book Day 2018
- (0)
- 15% off$2.82$2.39
Chinese New Year 2018
- (0)
- 15% off$2.82$2.39
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
Y6 Reading: KS2 SATS Revision
- (8)
- $4.23
New resources
Story starters, with guided reading activities, ideal for comprehension.
- (1)
- FREE
Reading to Access Non-Fiction Texts
- (1)
- FREE
Mock Edexcel GCSE English Language Paper 2 (practice paper)
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Digital Literacy: How to evaluate websites
- (0)
- $8.90
My birthday in history
- (0)
- $2.90
Show the world why your city is worth visiting. A collaborative blog.
- (0)
- $13.00