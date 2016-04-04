PowerPoint presentation; activities and task sheets on the Titanic disaster of April 14-15 1912.
• Sections:
• Construction
• White Star Line
• Captain Smith
• Maiden voyage
• On board
• Titanic quiz: 1
• A Night to Remember
• Third Class Life on the Titanic
• Titanic facts
• Titanic Now
• Timeline
• Titanic quiz: 2
• Who was to blame?
• Titanic: Impact
• Titanic: Truth or myth?

Learning outcomes:
• Identify the main reasons why the Titanic sank.
• Analyse the main reasons why the Titanic sank.
• Evaluate which reason was the most important in causing the Titanic to sink.
• Identify reasons why so many people died on the Titanic
• Analyse the most important cause of people losing their lives on the Titanic.
• Evaluate the main reason so many people died on the Titanic.

Tasks:
Task 1: In a group, discuss and decide who was responsible for Titanic sinking.
Task 1/2: Take part in a quiz about Titanic.
Task 3: Answer a question about Titanic
Task 4: Write a news story reporting the sinking of Titanic.

  • Titanic.pptx
  • Titanic-Contents.docx

