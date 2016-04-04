PowerPoint presentation; activities and task sheets on the Titanic disaster of April 14-15 1912.

• Sections:

• Construction

• White Star Line

• Captain Smith

• Maiden voyage

• On board

• Titanic quiz: 1

• A Night to Remember

• Third Class Life on the Titanic

• Titanic facts

• Titanic Now

• Timeline

• Titanic quiz: 2

• Who was to blame?

• Titanic: Impact

• Titanic: Truth or myth?



Learning outcomes:

• Identify the main reasons why the Titanic sank.

• Analyse the main reasons why the Titanic sank.

• Evaluate which reason was the most important in causing the Titanic to sink.

• Identify reasons why so many people died on the Titanic

• Analyse the most important cause of people losing their lives on the Titanic.

• Evaluate the main reason so many people died on the Titanic.



Tasks:

Task 1: In a group, discuss and decide who was responsible for Titanic sinking.

Task 1/2: Take part in a quiz about Titanic.

Task 3: Answer a question about Titanic

Task 4: Write a news story reporting the sinking of Titanic.

