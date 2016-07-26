This mini pack is a fun way to help your students learn how to successfully answer who, what, where, when, and why questions in a fun holiday theme! This skill can be a struggle for children with autism, cognitive impairments, or speech disorders. Using visuals, multiple examples, and structure will allow students to learn this skill successfully with this resource!

This product contains:
- 5 Visual Wh- Question Worksheets
- Holiday Themed Wh- Question Mini Book

Anything holiday related is always motivating and engaging! Target important concepts while still joining in on the fun of the season!

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • 1.png
  • 2.png
  • 3.png
  • 4.png
  • christmas-mini.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

png, 98 KB

1

Project/Activity

png, 82 KB

2

Project/Activity

png, 81 KB

3

Report a problem

Categories & Grades