This Homework Survey was created with a student's home life in mind in addition to trying to make a teacher's life a little bit easier. Many times teachers go back and forth regarding homework: assign it and no one completes it, or enforce a zero homework policy and upset parents that there isn't any practice to be done at home.
This survey allows teachers to assess a student's home life and activities away from school to determine what kind of homework might be best, how long it should take, in what form a student should complete their homework, etc...
