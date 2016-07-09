This lesson is designed to teach primary students about the concept of homophones and ways to practice this new knowledge. I developed it for my second grade class, where I have a very wide range of students from intervention strategic students to gifted students. It is also tailored for a very short attention span for the younger students, whose attention span is age plus two minutes. This lesson can be used for English Language Learner (EL) as well as more advanced students. This lesson is designed to accompany the Houghton Mifflin Second grade Language Arts program, but can be used as a stand-alone lesson as well. This product contains a six slide colorful Power point presentation with fun pictures, a list of commonly used homophones for you to use to expand this lesson, a worksheet with matching pictures for emerging readers/ writers or English Language (EL) learners, a few vocabulary cards where you can edit to tailor your lesson, a 7 page homophone practice packet, and a brief quiz. A writing assignment can be added for you to provide an extension activity for your proficient and advanced students. You can create centers for this lesson after you teach a whole group lesson with your Power point presentation if you would like. The goal of this lesson is for students to be able to identify homophones and be able to use them in their own writing. If you like this product, please check back soon as we will be posting new products in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us and we will promptly help you. Thank you!

