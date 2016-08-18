Here is a set of 240 task cards for grade 6 ESL students. It is designed to review the following homophones: it’s/its, than/then, here/hear, by/buy/bye as well as easily confused words: are/our, lose/loose and accept/except. You can use them as a partner activity, for small group work or at centres.

***Canadian Spelling

  • HomophonesandEasilyConfusedWordsTaskCards.pdf

Created: Aug 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 6 MB

HomophonesandEasilyConfusedWordsTaskCards

