Homophones 10 Mark PowerPoint Quiz
* Please note that this is not a PowerPoint that teaches homophones, it is a 10 question quiz :)
Ten question slides. Children must complete each sentence by choosing the correct homophone (multiple choice). You click, and they write their answers on their whiteboards or a piece of paper. Ten answer slides are provided for easy checking and discussion. This is a great review or assessment tool.
Includes:
10 question slides
10 answer slides
Created by Lindy du Plessis (store: Lindy loves to teach).
About this resource
Info
Created: Feb 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Read licence details
