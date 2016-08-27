Houghton Mifflin 5th Grade Cloze Worksheet Full Year Bundle Themes 1-6 : This package contains Fifth Grade CLOZE (fill in the blank) worksheets to teach, re-teach, practice, or assess vocabulary in the fifth grade Houghton Mifflin anthologies from Themes 1- 6 (all themes for the entire year). Also included is the corresponding answer key for each worksheet. When we developed these worksheets we used all of the key vocabulary words and some supplemental words. Some of the words were used within the context of each story, and some of the words we used outside of the story’s context to challenge the students and their understanding of each word’s definition. Vocabulary development is a key focus area in the new Common Core Standards, because students must increase their knowledge of academic language by growing their vocabulary. These worksheets align with the Common Core Standards for Language Arts under Language: Conventions, effective use and vocabulary, understanding words and their relationships, and acquisition of new vocabulary. We included the key vocabulary words from the following anthologies:
Grade 5
Theme 1 “Nature’s Fury”
“Earthquake Terror”
“Eye of the Storm: Chasing Storms with Warren Faidley”
“Volcanoes”
Theme 2 “Give It All You’ve Got”
“Michelle Kwan: Heart of a Champion”
“La Bamba”
“The Fear Place”
“Mae Jemson: Space Scientist”
Theme 3 “Voices of the Revolution”
“And Then What Happened, Paul Revere?”
“Katie’s Trunk”
“James Forten”
Theme 4 “Person to Person”
“Mariah Keeps Cool”
“Mom’s Best Friend”
“Yang the Second and Her Secret Admirers”
“Dear Mr. Henshaw”
Theme 5 “One Land, Many Trails”
“A Boy Called Slow”
“Pioneer Girl”
“Black Cowboy, Wild Horses”
“Elena”
Theme 6“Animal Encounters”
“The Grizzly Bear Family Book”
“The Golden Lion Tamarin Comes Home”
“My Side of the Mountain”
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
