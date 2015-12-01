Lesson examining regional and local political representation (specifically tailored to my school's local constituency - but can be easily adapted). Independent work sheets and tasks - good for potential cover lesson. Homework leads on to debate on Scottish independence in following lesson.

Created: Dec 1, 2015

