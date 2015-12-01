Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 58 times
Viewed 77 times
Lesson examining regional and local political representation (specifically tailored to my school's local constituency - but can be easily adapted). Independent work sheets and tasks - good for potential cover lesson. Homework leads on to debate on Scottish independence in following lesson.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 58 times
Viewed 77 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Dec 1, 2015
Other resources by this author
alainechristian
What was trench warfare?
Lesson using walk about talk about (market stall) activity to examine what life was like in the trenches for soldiers, in addition to labelling par...
- (20)
- FREE
alainechristian
Treaty of Versailles (Soure Analysis)
Lesson focusing on the skill of making inferences from sources, cartoon interpretation modelled step by step on powerpoint with selection of cartoo...
- (10)
- FREE
alainechristian
Interpretations of King John
Series of lessons examining different interpretations of King John - building up to assessment
- (13)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
maxblackburn
What made 9/11 so shocking?
There aren't many September 11th lessons out there so here's one! The main objective is for students to gauge how 'complete' a BBC news clip is. Th...
- (7)
- $4.23
History_Geek
Suffragettes: Suffragettes + Women's History
Suffragettes: Suffragettes + Women's Rights. This hour long lesson focuses on whether the Suffragette movement was the most significant event in wo...
- (4)
- $2.82
New resources
Jemmab100
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Royal Wedding.
A PowerPoint presentation about the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It gives some historical background to and explains Harry's place in t...
- (1)
- $3.23
joecauldwell
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Brexit Breakthrough
An engaging current affairs activity with videos, questions and a debate. New topical activity uploaded weekly! Please email me at josephcauldwell@...
- (2)
- FREE
joecauldwell
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Mugabe's Resignation in Zimbabwe
An engaging current affairs activity with videos, questions and a debate. New topical activity uploaded weekly! Please email me at josephcauldwell@...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
TES Resource Team
Nelson Mandela 1918 - 2013
Resources to help teachers and students to learn about Nelson Mandela, understand South Africa’s apartheid history and follow Mandela’s journey fro...
- (0)
- FREE
BalvinderKataora
Immigration - Complete Debate Pack
Get your class involved in the immigration debate Level: Intermediate CEF rating B1+ This is a complete multi-day lesson plan for students to impro...
- (0)
- $7.04