HOW DOES SEGREGATION
AFFECT EDUCATION?
BROWN VS. BOARD OF EDUCATION (1954)

BACKGROUND:
Until the 1950s, many public schools through the United States were segregated by race. This separation for students was legal because of the 1898 Plessy vs. Ferguson decision, in which the Supreme Court ruled that “separate but equal” facilities did not violate the Constitution. However, many believed that segregated schooled could never provide an equal education.

