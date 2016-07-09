We have developed this comprehensive human body unit to contain everything needed to teach a rigorous unit on the human body. It is Common Core aligned and created to facilitate “Depth of Knowledge” (DOK) for your students. Seven original CLOSE Reading nonfiction passage were created for CLOSE reading to teach your students about the human body systems ( not familiar with CLOSE reading? It’s okay, we have instructions and anchor charts to help you incorporate it into your teaching). There are text dependent questions aligned with each passage, a set of vocabulary cards with definitions to accompany each nonfiction text, our best-selling research reports on the circulatory, digestive, and respiratory systems. A variety of other graphic organizers and activities are included.



We do encourage you to supplement with any other books, videos, and websites that you already use; they will blend nicely with our CLOSE reading passages. You can use this unit in its entirety, or “pick and choose” the components to meet the needs of your students.

This unit contains the following elements:

• Seven CLOSE reading nonfiction passages:

1. Introduction to The Human Body

2. The Respiratory System

3. The Circulatory System

4. The Digestive System

5. The Nervous System

6. The Skeletal System

7. The Muscular System

• Seven sets of vocabulary cards with definitions, one for each CLOSE reading passage to scaffold and support vocabulary

• CLOSE Reading Instructions PowerPoint (or handout) explaining the steps of CLOSE Reading

• Anchor Charts for student annotation and Discussion Topics for CLOSE Reading

• Seven sets of “Text Dependent Questions”, one set for each CLOSE reading passage

• The Human Body Research Reports

• Common Core Essential Questions Cognitive Content Dictionary

• A Venn Diagram to Compare and Contrast

• KWL Chart

• A Tree Map Graphic Organizer

• CLOZE worksheets (a fill-in the blank)



If you like this product, please check back soon as we will be posting new products in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us and we will promptly help you. You can send us a “Question” through our store or email us at theteacherteam@gmail.com



Thank you!

The Teacher Team