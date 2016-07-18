This Hunger Games Activities Bundle has over 20 different activities, including chapter questions and vocabulary exercises, to supplement your teaching of The Hunger Games. Students love these fun, interactive activities that challenge their critical thinking skills, such as compare and contrast, cause and effect, character analysis, analyzing symbols, narrative conflict, and plot analysis.
This resource is part of our Hunger Games Unit
This Activities Bundle Includes:
1. Tribute gift activities
2. Character interview project
3. Character Instagram game/activities
4. Chapter Selfie graphic organizer
5. Detailed chapter analysis worksheets
6. Cause and effect diagrams
7. Character letter to themselves activity
8. District symbols analysis activity
9. Create a symbol activity
10. Compare contrast The Hunger Games to Gladiator Games
11. Over 80 analysis questions organized by chapter
12. Vocabulary terms and activities in context from the novel
Total Pages 50
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
