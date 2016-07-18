This Hunger Games Activities Bundle has over 20 different activities, including chapter questions and vocabulary exercises, to supplement your teaching of The Hunger Games. Students love these fun, interactive activities that challenge their critical thinking skills, such as compare and contrast, cause and effect, character analysis, analyzing symbols, narrative conflict, and plot analysis.

This resource is part of our Hunger Games Unit

This Activities Bundle Includes:
1. Tribute gift activities
2. Character interview project
3. Character Instagram game/activities
4. Chapter Selfie graphic organizer
5. Detailed chapter analysis worksheets
6. Cause and effect diagrams
7. Character letter to themselves activity
8. District symbols analysis activity
9. Create a symbol activity
10. Compare contrast The Hunger Games to Gladiator Games
11. Over 80 analysis questions organized by chapter
12. Vocabulary terms and activities in context from the novel

Total Pages 50

$6.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • Slide1.JPG
  • Slide2.JPG
  • Slide3.JPG
  • Slide4.JPG
  • Slide5.JPG
  • Slide6.JPG
  • Slide7.JPG
  • Slide8.JPG
  • Slide9.JPG
  • Slide10.JPG
  • Slide11.JPG
  • Slide12.JPG
  • Slide13.JPG
  • Hunger-Games-Activities.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 171 KB

Slide1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 154 KB

Slide2

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 125 KB

Slide3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades