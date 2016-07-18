Suppliment your Hunger Games teaching with these engaging chapter analysis questions. Over 80 literary analysis questions, covering chapters 1-27, organized by chapters. Vocabulary terms provided in contextual sentences from the novel are used to guide students to create their own vocabulary notebook (also organized by chapters 1-27). Over 75 different terms including a summative Vocab Test with answer keys.
This resource is part of our Hunger Games Unit and Hunger Games Activities Bundle
This Resource Includes:
1. Over 80 analysis questions organized by chapter
2. Vocabulary exercises in context from the novel.
