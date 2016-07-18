These Hunger Games lessons focus on the author's use of literary elments within the novel. PPT lectures and notes guide students in an understanding of symbolism, characterization, mood, tone, figurative language, imagery, and narrative conflict. Detailed notes instruct students in these literary elments and also provide createive strategies for annotating the text. The resource provides over 15 different excerpts from the novel, formatted for student annotations, along with graphic organizers to guide student analysis. Great resource to facilitate close reading of specific texts within The Hunger Games.

This resource is part of our Hunger Games Unit

This resource includes:
1 Literary Analysis Annoation PPT Lectures
2 Annotation Notes and Examples
2 Literary Elements Student Notes
3 Formatted Close Reading Passages from the Novel
4 Graphic Organizers

Total Pages 8 slides & over 40 pages

