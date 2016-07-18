These Hunger Games lessons focus on the author's use of literary elments within the novel. PPT lectures and notes guide students in an understanding of symbolism, characterization, mood, tone, figurative language, imagery, and narrative conflict. Detailed notes instruct students in these literary elments and also provide createive strategies for annotating the text. The resource provides over 15 different excerpts from the novel, formatted for student annotations, along with graphic organizers to guide student analysis. Great resource to facilitate close reading of specific texts within The Hunger Games.
This resource is part of our Hunger Games Unit
This resource includes:
1 Literary Analysis Annoation PPT Lectures
2 Annotation Notes and Examples
2 Literary Elements Student Notes
3 Formatted Close Reading Passages from the Novel
4 Graphic Organizers
Total Pages 8 slides & over 40 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Antigone Introduction to Greek Drama Activities
- (1)
- $2.00
Argument Analysis Unit
- 12 Resources
- $10.99
Non-Fiction Close Reading Vampires
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
Othello A Level
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82