These lessons use the narrative conflicts in The Hunger Games to develop student skills in literary analysis writing. Multiple activities provide guided instruction on how to write a literary analysis paragraph, with detailed lessons that teach students the fundamental literary elements of internal and external narrative conflict. Each lesson provides systematic, facilitated writing exercises that address each element of analysis writing: analyzing a prompt, writing statements, deeply analyzing a text, using evidence, writing commentary and explanation, and writing conclusions. Unique acronyms help students remember how to approach each part of an essay. Each lesson includes PPT lectures, student notes, guided practice, and individual practice. To learn more about the unit, look at the detailed preview.



This resource is part of our Hunger Games Unit

This resource includes:

1 PPT Lectures

2 Literary Element Student Notes

3 Body Paragraph Literary Analysis Writing Exercises

4 Graphic Organizers

5 Sample Paragraphs

6 Literary Analysis Annotation Guidelines PPT and Notes.

7 Three different levels of analysis worksheets and graphic organizers

8 Novel Excerpts

9 Detailed Teacher Resources



Total Pages 31 slides 47 pages