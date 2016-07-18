These lessons use the narrative conflicts in The Hunger Games to develop student skills in literary analysis writing. Multiple activities provide guided instruction on how to write a literary analysis paragraph, with detailed lessons that teach students the fundamental literary elements of internal and external narrative conflict. Each lesson provides systematic, facilitated writing exercises that address each element of analysis writing: analyzing a prompt, writing statements, deeply analyzing a text, using evidence, writing commentary and explanation, and writing conclusions. Unique acronyms help students remember how to approach each part of an essay. Each lesson includes PPT lectures, student notes, guided practice, and individual practice. To learn more about the unit, look at the detailed preview.
This resource is part of our Hunger Games Unit
This resource includes:
1 PPT Lectures
2 Literary Element Student Notes
3 Body Paragraph Literary Analysis Writing Exercises
4 Graphic Organizers
5 Sample Paragraphs
6 Literary Analysis Annotation Guidelines PPT and Notes.
7 Three different levels of analysis worksheets and graphic organizers
8 Novel Excerpts
9 Detailed Teacher Resources
Total Pages 31 slides 47 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Antigone Introduction to Greek Drama Activities
- (1)
- $2.00
Argument Analysis Unit
- 12 Resources
- $10.99
Non-Fiction Close Reading Vampires
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
Othello A Level
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82