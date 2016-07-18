These Hunger Games lessons focus on developing student skills in literary analysis of the settings and mood and tone found within the story: District 12, The Train, The Capitol, The Game Arena. Students analyze the author's use of diction, imagery, and figurative language (metaphor, hyperbole, simile, etc.) Each lesson provides guided worksheets and systematic, facilitated writing exercises that address each element of essay writing: analyzing a prompt, writing thesis statements, writing introductions, deeply analyzing a text, using evidence, writing commentary and explanation, and writing conclusions. Unique acronyms help students remember how to approach each part of an essay. Each lesson includes PPT lectures, student notes, guided practice, and individual practice.



This resource is part of our Hunger Games Unit



This resource includes:

1 PPT Lectures

2 Literary Element Student Notes

3 Body Paragraph Literary Analysis Writing Exercises

4 Graphic Organizers

5 Sample Paragraphs

6 Literary Analysis Annotation Guidelines PPT and Notes.

7 Three different levels of analysis worksheets and graphic organizers

8 Novel Excerpts

9 Detailed Teacher Resources



Total Pages 33 slides 35 pages