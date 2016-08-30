These Hunger Games lessons focus on developing student skills in literary analysis of the themes within the text. Each lesson provides guided worksheets and systematic, facilitated writing exercises that address each element of essay writing: analyzing a prompt, writing thesis statements, writing introductions, deeply analyzing a text, using evidence, writing commentary and explanation, and writing conclusions. Unique acronyms help students remember how to approach each part of an essay. Each lesson includes PPT lectures, student notes, guided practice, and individual practice.

This resource includes:
1 PPT Lectures
2 Literary Theme Student Notes
3 Body Paragraph Literary Analysis Writing Exercises
4 Graphic Organizers
5 Sample Paragraphs
6 Literary Analysis Annotation Guidelines PPT and Notes.
7 Graphic Organizers
8 Novel Excerpts
9 Detailed Teacher Resources

