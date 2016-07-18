This Hunger Games Unit develops close reading skills and a deep understanding of literary elements such as: symbolism, characterization, setting mood and tone, narrative conflict, and theme. The writing standards focus on developing student skills in literary analysis essay writing. 5 different packets provide guided instruction on how to write a literary analysis essay with detailed lessons that teach students the fundamental literary elements such as characterization, narrative setting, narrative conflict, symbolism, and theme. Each lesson provides systematic, facilitated writing exercises that address each element of essay writing: analyzing a prompt, writing thesis statements, writing introductions, deeply analyzing a text, using evidence, writing commentary and explanation, and writing conclusions. Unique acronyms help students remember how to approach each part of an essay. Each lesson includes PPT lectures, student notes, guided practice, and individual practice. Added bonus of 28 literary elements posters to support and supplement the unit. To learn more about the unit, look at the detailed preview.



This Unit Includes:

1. Literary analysis annotation and close reading guidelines

2. Multiple close reading passages

3. Tribute gift activities

4. Character interview project

5. Character Instagram game/activities

6. Chapter Selfie graphic organizer

7. Detailed chapter analysis worksheets

8. Cause and effect diagrams

9. Character letter to themselves activity

10. District symbols analysis activity

11. Create a symbol activity

12. Compare contrast The Hunger Games to Gladiator Games

13. Hero's Journey Monomyth Project

14. Symbols Analysis and Writing Unit (35 pages 33 slides)

15. Narrative Conflict Analysis and Writing Unit (33 pages 8 new slides)

16. Analyzing the mood and tone of,the setting (35 pages 15 new slides)

17. Analyzing Characterization of Katniss (30 pages and 15 new slides)

18. Writing Literary Analysis Introduction Paragraphs

19. Writing Literary Analysis Conclusion Paragraphs

20. Sample Literary Analysis Essay Process

21. 80 analysis questions organized by chapter

22. 70+ Vocabulary terms and exercises in context from novel

23. Vocabulary summative test

24 . 28 high quality literary elements posters



Total Pages 113 slides 226 pages 30 posters