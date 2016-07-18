This Hunger Games Unit develops close reading skills and a deep understanding of literary elements such as: symbolism, characterization, setting mood and tone, narrative conflict, and theme. The writing standards focus on developing student skills in literary analysis essay writing. 5 different packets provide guided instruction on how to write a literary analysis essay with detailed lessons that teach students the fundamental literary elements such as characterization, narrative setting, narrative conflict, symbolism, and theme. Each lesson provides systematic, facilitated writing exercises that address each element of essay writing: analyzing a prompt, writing thesis statements, writing introductions, deeply analyzing a text, using evidence, writing commentary and explanation, and writing conclusions. Unique acronyms help students remember how to approach each part of an essay. Each lesson includes PPT lectures, student notes, guided practice, and individual practice. Added bonus of 28 literary elements posters to support and supplement the unit. To learn more about the unit, look at the detailed preview.
This Unit Includes:
1. Literary analysis annotation and close reading guidelines
2. Multiple close reading passages
3. Tribute gift activities
4. Character interview project
5. Character Instagram game/activities
6. Chapter Selfie graphic organizer
7. Detailed chapter analysis worksheets
8. Cause and effect diagrams
9. Character letter to themselves activity
10. District symbols analysis activity
11. Create a symbol activity
12. Compare contrast The Hunger Games to Gladiator Games
13. Hero's Journey Monomyth Project
14. Symbols Analysis and Writing Unit (35 pages 33 slides)
15. Narrative Conflict Analysis and Writing Unit (33 pages 8 new slides)
16. Analyzing the mood and tone of,the setting (35 pages 15 new slides)
17. Analyzing Characterization of Katniss (30 pages and 15 new slides)
18. Writing Literary Analysis Introduction Paragraphs
19. Writing Literary Analysis Conclusion Paragraphs
20. Sample Literary Analysis Essay Process
21. 80 analysis questions organized by chapter
22. 70+ Vocabulary terms and exercises in context from novel
23. Vocabulary summative test
24 . 28 high quality literary elements posters
Total Pages 113 slides 226 pages 30 posters
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
