Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 271 times
Viewed 749 times
Although the vast majority of icebergs come from the Antarctic region, icebergs found in the North Atlantic, including the one that sank the Titanic, come mostly from the coast of Greenland. Thousands of years of snowfall on the Greenland ice cap causes the snow to compact and form dense ice sheets and glaciers.
The weight of the glaciers and sheets forces them to flow down towards the coast where, at the water’s edge, warm waves and spring weather weaken the ice, causing pieces to break off and enter the sea as icebergs.
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 30, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
