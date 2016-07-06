A worksheet with 4 separate tasks linked to subordinate conjunctions and complex sentence structures.
A Microsoft word document that can be edited.
Task 1: Identify and underline the main clause. Highlight the key subject and verb in both the main and subordinate clauses. Circle the subordinator.
Task 2: to add a main clause to the subordinate clause and make sentences that make sense.
Task 3: to use a different conjunction in each sentence - linked to school or current topic.
Task 3: Challenge: to use as many conjunctions as possible from list in a paragraph of writing about school/ topic.
Ideal for KS 2 children as guided or independent work with differentiated tasks.

Created: Jul 6, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

docx, 20 KB

Identify-Complex-sentence-structure

