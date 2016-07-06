A worksheet with 4 separate tasks linked to subordinate conjunctions and complex sentence structures.
A Microsoft word document that can be edited.
Task 1: Identify and underline the main clause. Highlight the key subject and verb in both the main and subordinate clauses. Circle the subordinator.
Task 2: to add a main clause to the subordinate clause and make sentences that make sense.
Task 3: to use a different conjunction in each sentence - linked to school or current topic.
Task 3: Challenge: to use as many conjunctions as possible from list in a paragraph of writing about school/ topic.
Ideal for KS 2 children as guided or independent work with differentiated tasks.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
A guided readng comprehension resource pack of 7 lessons on 'The Magic Finger' by Roald Dahl
- (0)
- $8.45
Converting text to past tense and identifying past tense forms
- (2)
- $2.82
Relative Clauses
- (0)
- $4.23
Popular paid resources
Visual Adjective Helper Cards (Autism)
- (0)
- $2.82
PRESENT TENSE: READY TO USE LESSON PRESENTATION
- (0)
- $7.04
SPAG fun! 40 English Grammar Dice Games, all fully resourced - just add dice!
- (23)
- $14.09
New resources
Using Colons and Semi-Colons!
- (2)
- $4.23
Spelling, Punctuation and Grammar Resource Pack
- (1)
- $7.04
Grammar Worksheet 1 : Nouns & Verbs
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Determiners - 62 Slide PowerPoint Lesson - Ideal for Key Stage 2 English SATS Revision
- (0)
- $4.23
Pronouns Revision Mat - Ideal for English SATS Revision
- (0)
- $3.52
KS2 SATS English Grammar Revision PowerPoint Lesson on Determiners - Includes SATS Style Questions
- (0)
- $4.23