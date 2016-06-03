This is a great reflection activity for the students preparing for exams. I have designed it for my students who are taking the IGCSE English exam but it can easily be adapted to any other exam such as SAT, IELTS, TOEFL your students are preparing for. It gives the students an opportunity to revise the key concepts they have learned throughout the year and to consider the rules, study tips, do’s and don’ts of the exam while they are working in groups to prepare a learning guide for the students who are going to take this exam prep course and the exam next year. My students told me that it helped them a lot to internalize all the rules and the expectations of the exam and get a good grade. This activity also helps to polish up students’ critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, multimedia and oral presentation skills. Since the students have been asked to prepare a digital learning guide, they are required to use tech tools effectively and creatively.
The pack includes three rubrics for multimedia presentation, oral presentation and group work; self and peer evaluation forms; a list on different presentation tools with links; tips and links on public speaking, oral presentations, and group presentations. The most exciting part of this project for the students was the presentation as I took them to the classes of the students who are going to take this course and exam next year to present. If you have time and if you can arrange that, please do so as it becomes a real life experience and makes the project much more meaningful for the students. If not, you can publish the presentations on your class blog, the school website or share it in Google docs.
Apart from the time allotted for the presentation, the students spent 8 (40-minute) lessons to finalize the project:
• 2 lessons for brainstorming and outlining.
• 3 lessons for preparing the guide
• 2 lessons for bringing the pieces together and finalizing the presentation
• 1 lesson on rehearsing for the presentation
