Let’s get to know India!
This worksheet includes 18 pages with a great variety of activities and exercises about India. The materials have informative exercises about the things that India is famous for, such as the Taj Mahal, Gandhi, Hinduism, Caste System, Bollywood and many other things! Crosswords, word searches, puzzles and other kinds of activities are included to make it a fun and interesting class.
Overview:
Page 1: India in pictures
Page 2-3: Brief introduction
Page 4-5: History
Page: 6-7: Indus Valley Civilization
Page 8-9: Hinduism
Page 10: The Caste System
Page 11-12: Gandhi
Page 13: Sikhism
Page 14-15: Attractions
Page 16: Bollywood
Page 17: Holidays
Page 18: Reflection
The answers and an answer sheet are included.
Important and interesting topics are being handled in the worksheet to give the students a decent understanding of the country and what it is famous for. The questions below are an example of some of the things that will be handled:
- What is Hinduism and how do they live?
- What is the Caste System and what is it impact on society?
- Who was Gandhi and what did he do?
- Why do some Indians wear a turban?
- What were/are the effects of the British colonization in India?
- What are India main attractions and why are they special?
- What is Bollywood and how is it different from Hollywood?
