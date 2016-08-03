This informational text reading on the Indus Valley or Harappa is an excellent way for the students to learn about about this ancient civilization. After completing the reading, students will evaluate a map and discuss the effects of geography on India’s earliest culture. Students will also examine reasons for our lack understanding of Harappa and learn about their social classes, government, and theories behind their disappearance. This can be used in class or as a homework, as it’s a completely stand alone assignment.



Save some money by getting this with the entire unit. Go to Ancient River Valley Civilizations Entire Unit Bundled



More stuff on the way! Follow me to be the first to know about new products! Also, follow me on Pinterest!