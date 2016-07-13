This lesson plan and presentation will help children understand how to infer a character's feelings rather than just writing the emotion.
It involves a fun starter for the teacher - a little bit of acting, which the children love!
If you are not a fan of acting you could get away with the text at the beginning of the presentation and the discussion.
Children will end up writing their own paragraph inferring what a character is feeling.
Differentiated planning.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 13, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
ClaraJane88
Growth Mindset and Learning Pit Introduction lesson
A lesson which introduces children to Growth Mindset and the Learning Pit. In this pack you will find the flipchart of the lesson plan and two sets...
- (1)
- $5.63
ClaraJane88
Making good choices lesson
I created this lesson to open a discussion with my children about making good choices in the classroom and in general. There are several different ...
- (0)
- $5.63
ClaraJane88
What did the Greeks ever do for us?
This is a fun history lesson about the Greeks, and what the Greeks created that we still use today. Children are given the information on 9 differe...
- (0)
- $5.63
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
sh2810
Library Challenge Cards
These ‘Library Challenge’ cards were made for my class library, but they could be used in a school library as well. The idea was just to get the ch...
- (29)
- $1.41
TES PICKS
archev
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
Resources to introduce dystopian/post-apocalyptic literature conventions to AS students, but also suitable for GCSE or KS3 students. Designed to le...
- (36)
- $7.04
stebbingk05
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
A complete 12 week scheme of work that is fully resourced and differentiated. Contains powerpoint lessons, medium term plan, text extracts and samp...
- (21)
- $8.45
New resources
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of the introduction and develop...
- (1)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
lordturner
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities - make each lesson fun and varied with over 100 different ideas for assessment activities and ways t...
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
smpotter92
figurative language match up starter
figurative language match up starter SC- To be able to identify the name of the figurative language technique by the definition. Task: in the box p...
- (0)
- $2.82
smpotter92
Roald Dahl Predictions - Danny Champion of the World - Worksheet
Roald Dahl Predictions - Danny Champion of the World - Worksheet Predication worksheet, requesting they make three predictions under each heading a...
- (0)
- $2.82
smpotter92
Introduction to Roald Dahl Spider diagram - Research Task
Introduction to Roald Dahl Spider diagram - Research Task A4 sheet: Worksheet includes the following branches: What type of text does he write? Boo...
- (0)
- $2.82