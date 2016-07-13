This lesson plan and presentation will help children understand how to infer a character's feelings rather than just writing the emotion.
It involves a fun starter for the teacher - a little bit of acting, which the children love!
If you are not a fan of acting you could get away with the text at the beginning of the presentation and the discussion.
Children will end up writing their own paragraph inferring what a character is feeling.
Differentiated planning.

