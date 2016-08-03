Insects: This insects interactive identification game is not your average PowerPoint! This PowerPoint is a live-working interactive dichotomous key! Each slide has code embedded within it that allows the students to answer yes or no questions about insects.
The students are to pick an insect they like to begin the "game" or lesson. The students are then presented with questions about insects such as: does the insect have wings? Does the insect have pincers? is the insect fuzzy? etc.
After clicking the correct button, only the insects with the chosen characteristics are left on the screen. Additional questions are asked until the correct insect is chosen.
This PowerPoint can be used in many different ways:
*Teaching young children about insects
*Teaching young and older children about insect characteristics
*Teaching older children about dichotomous keys
Important Note: This insects interactive works when in SlideShow mode
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Double Digit Addition With and Without Regrouping: Math Escape Room
- (0)
- $5.00
Double Digit Addition With and Without Regrouping Game: Math Tarsia Puzzle
- (0)
- $2.00
Double Digit Addition Activity: Math Message Decoder
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Animal Habitats SCIENCE KS1 Presentation, poster and worksheet
- (0)
- 10% off$2.82$2.54
Human Life Cycle KS1 SCIENCE
- (0)
- 10% off$2.82$2.54
Animals needs KS1 Year 2 SCIENCE
- (0)
- 10% off$2.82$2.54
New resources
Year 6 Living Things - Class (Classification through class)
- (1)
- FREE
A poem about a fox
- (1)
- FREE
Stream Invertebrate Identification, pollution indictator ecology field work.
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Science trivia questions (with answers)
- (0)
- $4.23
Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle
- 11 Resources
- $60.15
Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Plans
- (0)
- $4.23