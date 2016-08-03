Insects: This insects interactive identification game is not your average PowerPoint! This PowerPoint is a live-working interactive dichotomous key! Each slide has code embedded within it that allows the students to answer yes or no questions about insects.

The students are to pick an insect they like to begin the "game" or lesson. The students are then presented with questions about insects such as: does the insect have wings? Does the insect have pincers? is the insect fuzzy? etc.

After clicking the correct button, only the insects with the chosen characteristics are left on the screen. Additional questions are asked until the correct insect is chosen.

This PowerPoint can be used in many different ways:
*Teaching young children about insects
*Teaching young and older children about insect characteristics
*Teaching older children about dichotomous keys

Important Note: This insects interactive works when in SlideShow mode

