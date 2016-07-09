Integumentary System (Skin) Unit: This 13 – 15 day unit covers the Integumentary System (skin) of the human body. This can be used in Anatomy/Physiology class and can also be used in Biology. Great for any level student from English Learner - EL - to more advanced students. This product includes the following:



• 5 power point presentations with 3 for students to take Cornell style notes and 2 review power points that can be used on a daily basis for content reinforcement or test review



• a day by day outline that can be modified for your classroom



• a Skin Lab with answer key and materials list



• a Cognitive Content Dictionary (CCD) with instructions for use with the Skin Lab



• a vocabulary flashcards assignment



• a unit test with answer key, a blank answer sheet



• an Integumentary System crossword puzzle with answer key

All material is editable and can be modified to your needs. If you like this product please check back soon as we will be posting more in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns about any part of one of our products please let us know and we will be happy to work with you.