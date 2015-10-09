A biology interactive notebook makes learning scientific concepts and theories fun, but more importantly-effective.These color-coded cards will make a huge difference in your biology classroom.

There are so many details to remember, and students have a hard time connecting with all of the facts and details, especially of photosynthesis. The cards when inserted into an interactive biology notebook bring it into a comprehensible, and effective means of study.

Use them just like you would any other flash cards, or even make a game out of them. There are so many possibilities of how to use them in the classroom. I have tried them all.

There are 41 pages to this bundle with 2 flashcards on each page. Go ahead and laminate them to use for years to come. The flashcards cover from the very basic to the very intricate facts.


Some of the topics include:

Photosynthesis Basics-24 flashcards
The Structure of Chloroplasts-7 flashcards
Photosynthetic Pigments-5 flashcards
Autotrophs and Heterotrophs-2 flashcards
Light-Dependent Reactions-11 flashcards
Light-Independent Reactions (Calvin Cycle)-8 flashcards
Limiting Factors-3 flashcards
Plenty of great diagrams

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • InteractiveNotebookBiology.pdf
  • ph.JPG
  • ph1.JPG

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 9, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 2 MB

InteractiveNotebookBiology

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 52 KB

ph

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 81 KB

ph1

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades