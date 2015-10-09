A biology interactive notebook makes learning scientific concepts and theories fun, but more importantly-effective.These color-coded cards will make a huge difference in your biology classroom.
There are so many details to remember, and students have a hard time connecting with all of the facts and details, especially of photosynthesis. The cards when inserted into an interactive biology notebook bring it into a comprehensible, and effective means of study.
Use them just like you would any other flash cards, or even make a game out of them. There are so many possibilities of how to use them in the classroom. I have tried them all.
There are 41 pages to this bundle with 2 flashcards on each page. Go ahead and laminate them to use for years to come. The flashcards cover from the very basic to the very intricate facts.
Some of the topics include:
Photosynthesis Basics-24 flashcards
The Structure of Chloroplasts-7 flashcards
Photosynthetic Pigments-5 flashcards
Autotrophs and Heterotrophs-2 flashcards
Light-Dependent Reactions-11 flashcards
Light-Independent Reactions (Calvin Cycle)-8 flashcards
Limiting Factors-3 flashcards
Plenty of great diagrams
Created: Oct 9, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
