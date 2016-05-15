Interactive Grammar Notebook for kindergarten through third grade - 224 pages and 42 activities!
This grammar interactive notebook is completely hands-on and interactive. Each chapter in this interactive grammar journal includes a divider for the topic that is covered in the chapter, at least one hands-on activity for students to put in their grammar notebooks. There are also pictures of children using this notebook to give you ideas about how to set up your grammar notebooks.
Topics covered:
Grammar
Nouns
Proper Nouns vs. Common Nouns
Count Nouns vs. Non-Count Nouns
Possessive Nouns
Pronouns
Reflexive Pronouns
Demonstrative Pronouns
Relative Pronouns
Types of Pronouns
Verbs
Action and Non-Action Verbs
Nouns vs. Verbs
Verb Tenses
Adjectives
Adverbs
Adverbs vs. Adjectives
Articles
Prepositions
Conjunctions
Interjections
Mechanics
Capitalization
Homophones
Figurative Language
Commas
Prefixes and Suffixes
Dead Words
Subjects and Predicates
Comparatives and Superlatives
To Be
Types of Sentences
Make sure to look at the preview for more details about this fun and interactive way to teach grammar and mechanics in your classroom!
All graphics are original and created by myself.
Thanks for visiting my store,
Yvonne Crawford
About this resource
Info
Created: May 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
