These interactive tasks are perfect for teaching foundational math skills to a variety of types of learners. All of these resources are interactive which will allow your student to be actively engaged while learning!



These materials are great for independent work on previously mastered skills, teaching new concepts, or a little bit of both! This resource would make a perfect station to be run by a paraprofessional. Put all pages in one binder for one complete center activity! These tasks are great for down time in between centers or during teacher transitions between tasks!



Included:

- Sorting Pennies & Nickels

- Sorting Dimes & Quarters

- Matching Coins (pennies & nickels)

- Count & Match (1-10)

- Count & Match (1-6)

- Sort the Numbers (1-4)

- Sort the Numbers (5-8)

- Trace the Numbers (1-20)

- Trace the Numbers (number words)

- Match the Clocks

- Match the Numbers in the Clock

- Sort by Shape

- Trace the Shapes

- Match the Shapes

- Match the Pattern



Product includes American, British, Canadian, and Australian versions in a zip file. Euro version coming soon!