These interactive tasks are perfect for teaching basic math skills to a variety of types of learners. All of these resources are interactive which will allow your student to be actively engaged while learning!
These materials are great for independent work on previously mastered skills, teaching new concepts, or a little bit of both! This resource would make a perfect station to be run by a paraprofessional. Put all pages in one binder for one complete center activity! These tasks are great for down time in between centers or during teacher transitions between tasks!
Included:
- Sorting Pennies, Dimes, Nickels, and Quarters (fronts & backs)
- Match Simple Coin Combinations
- Count and Match Tallies
- Write the Number in Words (double digit)
- Greater Than or Less Than
- Skip Counting by 2s
- Skip Counting by 5s
- Skip Counting by 10s
- Match the Clock to the Time (quarter hours)
- Draw the Hands on the Clocks (quarter hours)
- Sort the Fractions (whole, half, fourth)
- Sort Heavy and Light Items
- Match the Number Facts to the Answer (addition 1-10)
- Finish the Pattern
Product includes American, British, Canadian, and Australian versions in a zip file. Euro version coming soon!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Visual Math Activities for Children with Autism
- (1)
- $8.50
Plural Bingo {Regular Plurals, Irregular Plurals, & Combo}
- (2)
- $5.50
I Spy - Animals {an Adapted Book Series for Children with Autism}
- (0)
- $8.50
Popular paid resources
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
- (0)
- $4.23
CSI: Who Stole Time: Telling the Time
- (0)
- $4.93
Year 2 Procedural Test Wales Prep
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
Free Christmas Sheets - Early Numeracy
- (1)
- FREE
Year 1 - Week 12 - Consolidation
- (1)
- $7.04
Supporting Early Maths at Home
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Saint Patrick's Day Math Worksheets
- (0)
- $3.25
Year 2 Procedural Test Wales Prep
- (0)
- $7.04
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
- (0)
- $4.23