These interactive tasks are perfect for teaching basic math skills to a variety of types of learners. All of these resources are interactive which will allow your student to be actively engaged while learning!



These materials are great for independent work on previously mastered skills, teaching new concepts, or a little bit of both! This resource would make a perfect station to be run by a paraprofessional. Put all pages in one binder for one complete center activity! These tasks are great for down time in between centers or during teacher transitions between tasks!



Included:

- Sorting Pennies, Dimes, Nickels, and Quarters (fronts & backs)

- Match Simple Coin Combinations

- Count and Match Tallies

- Write the Number in Words (double digit)

- Greater Than or Less Than

- Skip Counting by 2s

- Skip Counting by 5s

- Skip Counting by 10s

- Match the Clock to the Time (quarter hours)

- Draw the Hands on the Clocks (quarter hours)

- Sort the Fractions (whole, half, fourth)

- Sort Heavy and Light Items

- Match the Number Facts to the Answer (addition 1-10)

- Finish the Pattern



Product includes American, British, Canadian, and Australian versions in a zip file. Euro version coming soon!