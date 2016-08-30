Interactive Notebook Bundle for Fifth Grade - 665 pages!
This bundle of interactive notebooks contains three interactive notebooks - Math, Reading, and Language and Writing. These notebooks are completely hands-on and interactive. Each chapter in these journals includes a divider for the standard that is covered in the chapter, a hands-on activity for students to put in their interactive notebooks, and at least one page that you can use as an assessment or as a worksheet for additional practice. In addition, each chapter has a page of graphics that your students can color, cut out, and paste into their interactive notebooks. There are also pictures of children using this notebook to give you ideas about how to set up your Common Core notebooks.
All Common Core math, reading, language and writing standards for 5th grade are covered in this book. ANSWER KEYS ARE INCLUDED FOR THE INTERACTIVE MATH NOTEBOOK.
Math topics covered:
Parentheses, Brackets, and Braces
Writing Numerical Equations
Numerical Patterns
Place Value
Powers of 10
Reading, Writing, and Comparing Numbers
Rounding Numbers
Multiplication
Division
Decimals
Adding and Subtracting Fractions
Solving Problems by Adding and Subtracting Fractions
Interpreting Fractions
Multiplying Fractions
Multiplication as Scaling
Solving Problems by Multiplying Fractions
Solving Problems by Dividing Fractions
Converting Measurements
Line Plots
Concepts of Volume
Measuring Volume
Finding Volumes
Coordinates
The First Quadrant of a Coordinate Plane
Attributes and Subcategories of Figures
Classifying Two-dimensional Figures
Reading topics covered:
Drawing Inferences
Themes
Characters, Settings and Events
Word and Phrase Meanings
Craft and Structure
Points of View
Visual Elements
Comparing and Contrasting
Reading and Understanding Literature
Drawing Inferences
Main Ideas
Explaining Texts
Word Meanings
Describing Structure
Comparing and Contrasting
Multiple Sources
Reasons and Evidence
Integrating Information
Comprehension
Decoding Words
Fluency
Writing and language topics covered:
Writing Opinions
Writing Informative Texts
Writing Narratives
Producing Writing
Developing Writing
Publishing Writing
Research Projects
Gathering Information
Finding Evidence
Writing Routinely
English Grammar
Capitalization, Punctuation, and Spelling
Knowledge of Language
Word Meanings
Word Relationships
Using Words and Phrases
This bundle is valued at $43.85 and comes with a 10% discount.
All graphics are originals and created by myse
Created: Aug 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
