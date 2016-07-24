Interactive Notebook Bundle for First Grade - 549 pages!
This bundle of interactive notebooks contains three interactive notebooks - Math, Reading, and Language and Writing. These notebooks are completely hands-on and interactive. Each chapter in these journals includes a divider for the standard that is covered in the chapter, a hands-on activity for students to put in their interactive notebooks, and at least one page that you can use as an assessment or as a worksheet for additional practice. In addition, each chapter has a page of graphics that your students can color, cut out, and paste into their interactive notebooks. There are also pictures of children using this notebook to give you ideas about how to set up your Common Core notebooks.
All Common Core math, reading, language and writing standards for 1st grade are covered in this book.
Math topics covered:
Word Problems
Word Problems with Three Numbers
Fact Families
The Relationship between Addition and Subtraction
Adding and Subtracting by Counting
Adding and Subtracting within 20
Understanding the Equal Sign
Unknown Values
Counting to 120
Place Value
Comparing Two-digit Numbers
Adding within 100
Adding and Subtracting 10 From a Number
Subtracting multiples of 10
Comparing Lengths
Expressing Lengths
Telling Time
Comparing Data
Attributes of Shapes
Creating Shapes
Dividing Shapes
Reading topics covered:
Answering Questions
Retelling Stories
Describing Characters
Feeling Words in Stories and Poems
Explaining Differences
Points of View
Using Pictures
Comparing Stories
Reading and Understanding Literature
Answering and Asking Questions
Main Topic
Connections
Word Meaning
Text Features
Pictures and Information
Pictures and Details
Reasons
Comparing Texts
Reading Informational Texts
Printed Sentences
Understanding Sounds
Organization
Words, Syllables and Sounds
Writing and language topics covered:
Writing Opinions
Writing Informative Texts
Writing Narratives
Focusing Writing
Publishing Writing
Writing Projects
Gathering Information
English Grammar
Capitalization, Punctuation, and Spelling
Word Meanings
Word Relationships
Using Words and Phrases
Make sure to look at the preview for more details about this fun and interactive way to teach in your classroom!
This bundle is valued at $43.85 and comes with a 10% discount.
All graphics are originals and created by myself.
Thanks for visiting my store,
Yvonne Crawford
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
