Interactive Notebook Bundle for First Grade - 549 pages!



This bundle of interactive notebooks contains three interactive notebooks - Math, Reading, and Language and Writing. These notebooks are completely hands-on and interactive. Each chapter in these journals includes a divider for the standard that is covered in the chapter, a hands-on activity for students to put in their interactive notebooks, and at least one page that you can use as an assessment or as a worksheet for additional practice. In addition, each chapter has a page of graphics that your students can color, cut out, and paste into their interactive notebooks. There are also pictures of children using this notebook to give you ideas about how to set up your Common Core notebooks.



All Common Core math, reading, language and writing standards for 1st grade are covered in this book.



Math topics covered:

Word Problems

Word Problems with Three Numbers

Fact Families

The Relationship between Addition and Subtraction

Adding and Subtracting by Counting

Adding and Subtracting within 20

Understanding the Equal Sign

Unknown Values

Counting to 120

Place Value

Comparing Two-digit Numbers

Adding within 100

Adding and Subtracting 10 From a Number

Subtracting multiples of 10

Comparing Lengths

Expressing Lengths

Telling Time

Comparing Data

Attributes of Shapes

Creating Shapes

Dividing Shapes



Reading topics covered:

Answering Questions

Retelling Stories

Describing Characters

Feeling Words in Stories and Poems

Explaining Differences

Points of View

Using Pictures

Comparing Stories

Reading and Understanding Literature

Answering and Asking Questions

Main Topic

Connections

Word Meaning

Text Features

Pictures and Information

Pictures and Details

Reasons

Comparing Texts

Reading Informational Texts

Printed Sentences

Understanding Sounds

Organization

Words, Syllables and Sounds



Writing and language topics covered:

Writing Opinions

Writing Informative Texts

Writing Narratives

Focusing Writing

Publishing Writing

Writing Projects

Gathering Information

English Grammar

Capitalization, Punctuation, and Spelling

Word Meanings

Word Relationships

Using Words and Phrases



