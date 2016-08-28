This is an interactive notebook for teaching the novel. It includes the following activities along with answers for parts of speech, point of view, setting, tone, theme, mood, plot summary, protagonist, conflict, and the climax.
Parts of Speech
Point of View
Setting
Tone and Theme
Plot
A Letter to a Character
Antagonist and Protagonist
Comparing and Contrasting to Another Book
Cause and Effect
Character Analysis
Character's Response to an Event
Comparing and Contrasting 2 Characters
Conflict
Dialogue
Falling Action
Figurative Language: hyperbole, simile, metaphor, personification, idiom, alliteration, onomatopoeia
Foreshadowing and Prediction
Inference
Main Event
Movie and Book Comparison
Paraphrasing
Quotations
Rising Action
Sequence of Events
The Five W's and an H
Vocabulary and Context Clues
Narrative Writing: Write a new ending
It covers the following Common Core Anchor Standards:
R.1
R.2
R.3
R.4
R.5
R.6
R.7
R.8
R.9
W.3
W.4
W.5
S.L. 1
L.1
L.2
L.4
L.5
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Math Football - Addition and Subtraction - Up to 4 digits
- (0)
- $6.49
Math Mazes - Addition and Subtraction - Up to 4 digits
- (0)
- $6.49
Five Squares Game - Addition and Subtraction - Up to 4 digits
- (0)
- $6.49
Popular paid resources
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
OUTSTANDING YEAR 2 ENGLISH WEEKLY PLANNING (SPaG focus)
- (0)
- $7.75
Ugly Duckling talk for writing story and story map reception year 1 year 2 KS1
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
- (1)
- $2.82
Harry Potter SPAG Collection
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Easter Literacy Worksheets
- (0)
- FREE
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23