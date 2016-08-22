This is an interactive PowerPoint where students can manipulate the Tangram pieces using the keyboard, mouse (trackpad) and tools available in PowerPoint. They will practise geometry skills by 'rotating', flipping and translating. They can color their assembled tangrams using the Fill color button.
This PowerPoint can also be opened in Keynote on the iPad and students can use the available tools and their fingers to manipulate the shapes.
After this PowerPoint is downloaded, please save a copy and put somewhere as a Master copy or alternatively, save this PowerPoint as a Template.
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
