Interactive Writing and Language Notebook for Fourth Grade - 163 pages!



This writing and grammar notebook is completely hands-on and interactive. Each chapter in this interactive writing journal includes a divider for the standard that is covered in the chapter, a hands-on activity for students to put in their writing and language notebooks, and at least one page that you can use as an assessment or as a worksheet for additional practice. In addition, each chapter has a page of graphics that your students can color, cut out, and paste into their writing and language notebooks. There are also pictures of children using this notebook to give you ideas about how to set up your Common Core writing and language notebooks.



All Common Core writing and language standards for 4th grade are covered in this book.



Topics covered:

Writing Opinions

Writing Informative Texts

Writing Narratives

Producing Writing

Developing Writing

Publishing Writing

Research Projects

Gathering Information

Finding Evidence

Writing Routinely

English Grammar

Capitalization, Punctuation, and Spelling

Knowledge of Language

Word Meanings

Word Relationships

Using Words and Phrases



Make sure to look at the preview for more details about this fun and interactive way to teach writing and language skills in your classroom!

*******

If you are interested in the reading version of this book for 4th grade click here



If you are interested in the math version of this book for 4th grade click here

****



If you are interested in this book for 1st grade, click here .



If you are interested in this book for 2nd grade, click here .



If you are interested in this book for 3rd grade, click here .



If you are interested in this book for 5th grade, click here .



If you are interested in this book for 6th grade, click here .



If you are interested in this book for 7th grade, click here .



All graphics are originals and created by myself.



Thanks for visiting my store,

Yvonne Crawford

Total Pages 163

Answer Key Not Included

Teaching Duration 1 Year