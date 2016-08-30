The introduction paragraph is "ACT ONE" of a student's paper and needs to by dynamic, engaging, and build toward a strong thesis. Using the "A.C.T." acronym (Attention Grabber, Context, Thesis), this lesson provides a guided practice writing process, taking students through a step by step system to draft an introduction paragraph. Students begin by analyzing the rhetorical situation outlined within the prompt, and construct thesis a statement that is on topic and on task. Using this thesis as the basis of the paragraph, students participate in guided exercises to develop context for the audience and engaging attention grabbers. Finally using graphic organizers, students put all the pieces together to complete their "ACT ONE" introductions.



